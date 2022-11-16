Friends and chosen family gather at UT for annual 'Friendsgiving' event

The annual Friendsgiving Community Dinner brings together friends and chosen family for a special meal ahead of Thanksgiving.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, friends and chosen family members gathered for a special meal at the Frieson Black Cultural Center. That was where several organizations worked together to host the 2022 Friendsgiving Community Dinner.

The dinner was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee Pride Center, the Office of Multicultural Student Life and the International House. It was expected to start at 5 p.m.

"This event is open to all Volunteers to celebrate chosen family, gratitude, and community," they said online.