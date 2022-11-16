Friends and chosen family gather at UT for annual 'Friendsgiving' event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, friends and chosen family members gathered for a special meal at the Frieson Black Cultural Center. That was where several organizations worked together to host the 2022 Friendsgiving Community Dinner.
The dinner was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee Pride Center, the Office of Multicultural Student Life and the International House. It was expected to start at 5 p.m.
"This event is open to all Volunteers to celebrate chosen family, gratitude, and community," they said online.
Anyone who wanted to participate needed to RSVP beforehand. The dinner features local restaurants and caterers too, according to the Pride Center. Food was expected to arrive from Yassin's Falafel House and Girls Gotta East Good Asian Bakery.