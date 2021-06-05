From the NASCAR track to East Tennessee: Dale Earnhardt Jr. spotted at Anakeesta

On Friday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided to spend some time away from his Camaro and enjoy Anakeesta's Blooms and Tunes event.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for zipping through a NASCAR track to roaring engines and thunderous cheers, but on Friday he decided to slow things down and smell the roses.

He was spotted at Anakeesta Friday during the Blooms and Tunes event, taking in the sights of the Great Smoky Mountains. Through June 20, those sights will include local art exhibitions throughout the park.

At the entrance of Anakeesta is a 20-foot-long blooming daisy, crafted by Brainchild Creative, as part of the event. It is just one of the art pieces meant to celebrate life in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Live music is also available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Black Bear Village. Officials with the park said songs will range from classic Bluegrass to mountain fiddling along with country hits. The performances are also free with admission.

A general admission ticket costs $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. Visitors can also go on a zipline adventure, walk along the Treetop Skywalk or stop by for a meal and some shopping.

And if visitors are lucky, they may be able to meet a NASCAR legend during their trip.