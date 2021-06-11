Fun K-Town hosts festival filled with tabletop games for family-friendly fun

Games ranged from an ever-growing library of tabletop games. Matches between people lasted from 15 minutes to half a day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sitting around a table with drinks and friends, rolling dice and playing board games may not be everyone's definition of fun. But for the people who attended the Fun K-Town festival on Saturday — it was incredible fun.

During the festival, attendees had the chance to try out any of the ever-growing libraries of tabletop games. Players could strategize on building the best castle and racking up the most points. Or, they could relax with a casual party game played with friends.

There was also a "game of the hour" where people were handed popular tabletop games to enjoy with others. Officials taught players how to play, and the games did not last more than 90 minutes. People also did not need to sign up for it — they just need to show up in the Game of the Hour corner and let the teacher know they're interested in learning their game.

"The hobby of board games has really grown a lot in the 5-10 years, and so there are a lot of folks that are playing games with local friends, family members, and that sort of stuff," said Michael Randolph, the event's director. "One of the reasons for this event is to allow them to connect beyond the four or six they are able to usually play with."