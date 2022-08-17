'Dine Out for Education' event to raise money for foundation that gives supplies and training

The "Dine Out for Education" event will be on Tuesday, August 30.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 19th annual Dine Out for Education fundraising event will start on Aug. 30. It's part of a partnership between Knox County Schools and the Partners in Education Foundation.

The foundation helps fund projects that allow teachers to ask for money so they can buy technology for their classrooms, go through professional development training, or even build playground equipment. The foundation also maintains a list of needs that schools across the area face.

In the past, the Dine Out for Education event raised more than $15,000 from around 40 participating restaurants. This year, restaurants like Aubrey's, Babalu, Big Kahuna Wings, CJ's Tacos, Knox Dough, Sunspot and The Tomato Head are participating. A full list of participating restaurants is available online.

To help raise money, people just need to have a meal at one of the participating restaurants. The restaurants then donate 10% of their profits from that day's sales.