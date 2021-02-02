Germanfest kicks off in Knoxville with beer, food and music

Attendees had the chance to listen to accordion music and enjoy authentic German food during this year's Germanfest.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Knoxville gathered by First Lutheran Church for one of the city's most popular events — Germanfest.

The event featured traditional German food, polka dancing, accordion music and, of course, plenty of beer. The University of Tennessee Organ Studio also hosted a concert, and attendees had the chance to participate in a silent auction. A children's choir also performed during the festival.

It is meant to celebrate German culture, and pets were also welcome. Families had the chance to spend time learning about traditional German food, drinks and entertainment while also having fun!

It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds raised from the event support the Lions of First Lutheran School. The event will continue until 8 p.m. on Saturday.