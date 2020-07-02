MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday night is a time to get groovy and it's more fun if it's for a good cause.

So, the Morgan County Animal Shelter is holding its first-ever Barks 'n Hearts Dinner and Dance on Friday night, starting at 6 p.m.

They will host live entertainment from Wendel Werner, composer and jazz pianist from Tennessee. Beau the Bassman will also play for attendees who want to step onto the dance floor.

Dinner will also be served at the event, prepared by students from the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. The FCCLA is a nonprofit organization offering resources for students to pursue careers that support families.

Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased online. Sponsorship tables are also available for $300, which includes six tickets.