Get your baskets ready! First 2022 Winter Farmers' Market kicks off Saturday in Market Square

The farmers' market will be hosted by Nourish Knoxville, an organization that connects farmers with the East Tennessee community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After putting away their baskets for a few months, people will have a chance to shop for fresh food when the farmers' market will return to Market Square on Saturday!

It will be the first Winter Farmers' Market of 2022, hosted by Nourish Knoxville. The organization works to connect farmers with communities across East Tennessee, helping them sell directly to consumers. They also organize programs to help families facing food insecurity.

The farmers' market will be held every Saturday throughout the season, until March 26. People will be able to shop from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., browsing stalls and vendors selling locally grown food and crafts of all kinds. Officials said vendors will be selling winter squash, greens, root vegetables, meat, eggs, honey and prepared foods.

This year, Nourish Knoxville will also host the Nourish Kids Club. The program will lead a DNA extraction science experiment with help from Project Bridge UTK.

The market will access SNAP benefits and offer Double Up Food Bucks, giving people to double SNAP purchases by up to $20 per day. As part of the Nourish Kids Club, children between 2 years old and 12 years old will get $5 to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables and food-producing plants.

According to Nourish Knoxville, people not vaccinated for COVID-19 should wear a face covering while at the farmers' market. They also said hand sanitizer will be available at markets, encouraging people to wash their hands regularly while browsing the market.

