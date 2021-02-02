Get your glasses ready! Knoxville Brewfest to return Saturday

Tickets are $50 each, but there were also designated driver tickets for only $20 each.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville will be filled with music, events and drinks on Saturday for the 10th Annual Knoxville Brewfest!

During the event, breweries and beer enthusiasts from across East Tennessee will gather to sample fresh drinks of all colors, styles and flavors. Some of the breweries include Abridged Beer Company, Founders Brewing, Yee Haw Brewing, Bearden Brewhouse and Pretentious Beer Co.

Attendees will also be able to buy food there if they get hungry while enjoying so many different kinds of beer. The event will be held at the Southern Railway Station, and all attendees will need to bring a ticket and an ID. Anyone who wants to attend can buy a ticket online.

Organizers also said that net proceeds from the event will go to CureDuchenne, a nonprofit that works to cure muscular dystrophy.

The event is divided into two sessions. The first lasts from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m., and the next session lasts from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. It was divided into two sections to help ensure there is space for social distancing, and organizers said they will frequently sanitize surfaces.