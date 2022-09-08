It's a Glow Party! | Knox Co. Parks and Recreation to celebrate end of summer by lighting up the night

The Glow Party was designed with teens, tweens and young adults in mind, according to the department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People near Nicholas Ball Park may notice a strange glow at night on Friday. They may also hear exciting music and even notice some foam flowing in the park.

It will all be a part of a large celebration to wrap up the summer. The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a "Glow Party" Friday night starting at 8 p.m. in Nicholas Ball Park. It is meant for teens, tweens and young adults — but they said anyone can join in the fun.

There will be unique opportunities to be painted in neon and even glow giveaways. Around the party, people will dance to hits from throughout the decades. And in the center of the party, the department said there would be a mega foam pit.

Best of all, admission is free and concessions will be available at the party.

The party will be located near Ball Camp Elementary School, in the nearby park.