Grab a drink and relax! Morristown Craft beer Festival kicks off on Saturday

The festival features a cornhole tournament, a music and magic show and, of course, plenty of beer.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — For many people, the weekends are for one thing — beer. On Saturday, Sept. 25, people will be able to head to the Morristown Craft Beer Festival to celebrate their weekend interest with the community.

It kicks off at 12 p.m. and the festivities will continue until 8 p.m. During that time, people will be able to grab a cup of their favorite IPA, draft, or almost anything else they want to drink while listening to live music from bands like Weathered Soul and the Here Afters.

Organizers are also hosting a cornhole tournament, where people will be able to show off their skills. Right at the start of the festival, there will also be a "music and magic" show on the area's main stage.

It will be held at the Farmers Market Pavillion and Park in Morristown. The cornhole tournament will start at 1 p.m. but participants will need to head to the tournament area by 12:30 p.m. to go over the rules.

It will be free and all ages are welcome at the event, officials said.