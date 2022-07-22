Grainger Co. Tomato Festival kicks off Saturday, promoting county's world-famous tomato's

The Grainger County Tomato Festival was organized in 1992 and actually promotes several kinds of agricultural products, including the famous Grainger County tomato

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn — On Saturday, families and agricultural experts will gather in Grainger County for one of the most notable events in East Tennessee — the Grainger County Tomato Festival.

While the festival highlights the world-famous Grainger County tomato, it also features a wide range of other agricultural products and fun events for families. Visitors will be able to learn about the area's history and listen to some of the area's music.

They will also be able to get down and dirty in a tomato war before enjoying arts, crafts and a car show. Participants will need to apply to participate in it.

The festival started in 1992 to promote Grainger County tomato and has evolved to promote local artists, authors, talent and craftsmen. Since the event is family-friendly, attendees are asked not to smoke or drink alcohol on festival grounds.