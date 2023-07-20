Grainger County Tomato Festival returning for its 30th year on Friday

On July 21 and July 22, the 30th Annual Grainger County Tomato Festival will return with music, comedy and plenty of tomatoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — A festival that started in 1992 and has grown to become a big draw for Grainger County is returning for its 30th year.

On July 21 and July 22, Rutledge will host the Grainger County Tomato Festival. The festival is meant to promote the county's agricultural products — specifically the Grainger County tomato. It also promotes local artists, authors, talent and craft makers.

It starts on Friday, with festival events running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Then, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the annual Grainger County Opry will return at the Rutledge Middle School gym. The performances include the Central Point Boys, Gospel Strings, Jaden Trott and some comedy performances. Saturday will mark more festivities.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, people will have a chance to sign up for the 2023 Tomato Wars. It starts at 10 a.m. and teams will consist of five people, tossing "well-ripened tomato ammunition" at each other.

There will also be a main stage on Saturday featuring several kinds of performances, with new groups taking the stage every hour between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The festival also includes a "living history section," where people dress in period-appropriate clothing to show an image of life during the Revolutionary War. There will also be a tractor and engine exhibit during the tomato festival.