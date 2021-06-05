Group gathers at Market Square for Naksa Day, remembering Six-Day War and supporting displaced families

June 5, 1967, marked the end of the Six-Day War between Israel and several other Middle East countries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around 40 people gathered in Market Square on Saturday to commemorate the 54th anniversary when the Six-Day War ended in the Middle East.

On June 5, 1967, Israel was declared victorious in the war against Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon. As a result of the war, Israel's borders expanded. Many historians point to the war as a major turning pointing in the history of the Middle East and modern politics.

They also said the results of the war continue to fuel contemporary controversies in social issues, trade, politics and territorial disputes.

As a result of the war, families had to flee their homes in Gaza and the West Bank and around 300,000 people were displaced from occupied territory. Israel's influence also grew in the area.

The event in Knoxville was cohosted by Knoxville Area Women in Black, Community Defence of East Tennessee and Jewish Voice for Peace Knoxville. Palestinians also spoke about their contemporary experiences, much of which was shaped by the Six-Day War.