Group supporting Black youth hosts wellness and health fair, giving COVID-19 vaccines

100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville focuses on supporting young Black people. They mentor them while also supporting their education, health and financial wellness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group that supports Black youth across Knoxville organized a health fair on Saturday to help teach people about how to stay healthy and give them a chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The group, 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville, supports young people by focusing on four areas: mentorship, health, education and economic development. Officials with the group said they are also hoping to show the community that vaccines are safe.

"We feel that we are a trusted source of information for the community, and we believe that if the community comes out and sees 100 Black Men of Greater Knoxville offering these vaccines, that gives it a greater level of trust," said Christopher Beatty, the president of the group. "Then maybe they will come out, and maybe some of that vaccine hesitance that we've seen, maybe that will go down just a little bit."