Group that helps at-risk youth to host free bike repair event on Saturday

Thrive Lonsdale will host Two Bikes with drinks, snacks and activities for kids on Saturday
Credit: Thrive Lonsdale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who needs their bike fixed will be able to stop by a North Knoxville event on Saturday to have it fixed for free.

Thrive Lonsdale is a group that connects children considered to be at-risk with faith-informed relationships to help them grow emotionally, academically and physically. They will host a free bike repair event through Two Bikes.

That nonprofit organization gives away a bike to a person in need for each one it sells. During the event, people will also be able to enjoy drinks and snacks, and kids will be able to have fun with a variety of activities while families wait for repairs to be completed.

It will be held in the Thrive Lonsdale parking lot, located at 1317 Connecticut Avenue. It will go from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. 

This Saturday, Two Bikes is offering FREE bike repairs at Thrive Lonsdale 🙌 They will also have snacks and kids...

Posted by Thrive on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

