Runners, lace up your shoes for half marathon and 5K in Oak Ridge

A half marathon and 5K are set for November 20 in Oak Ridge.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Runners, it's time to lace up your shoes for the Secret City Half Marathon and 5K in Oak Ridge.

The races are set for November 20 and start at 9 a.m. Both races will follow along the Melton Lake Park peninsula and go along the water's edge. 

Officials said the in-person races are certified by the USA Track & Field.

“After the huge success of last year, Oak Ridge is eager to host more runners this year in what we know will be a race to remember,” said Race Director Hannah Fatheree. Nothing compliments a Saturday half marathon and 5K like the crisp fall air and beautiful leave-filled scenery offered in Oak Ridge.”

You do not have to attend in person to join in. There is a virtual option for participants. Race officials said those runners have between November 13-27 to complete their race.  

The sign-up fee for the races ranges from $35 to $68. All proceeds from the race will benefit TORCH, which is a nonprofit aimed at serving people facing housing insecurity. 

If you are interested in signing up for the race and learning more you can visit the Secret City Half Marathon website.

