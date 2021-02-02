Halls Crossroads Market gives a platform for local vendors

Many local vendors lined up for a chance to show off what they had at a market event in Halls on Saturday.

HALLS, Tenn. — Organizers wanted to support small businesses in their community, so they set up a new market event where vendors could set up a booth and show off their work.

The Halls Crossroads Market kicked off Saturday, with a long list of vendors lining up for a chance to attract customers. Organizers also said that since 2020 was such a tough year for small businesses, they wanted to give them a chance to get off the ground and start building their company.

"This is our first event, I've never done anything like this before," said Kayla Cook, an organizer of the event and the owner of Little Valley Mercantile. "But I've been to other craft shows, and I really just wanted to give a place for other local people to come."

Visitors at the event also had the chance to grab some free donut holes from Sina's Donuts if they also got some coffee from the Coffee Run food truck.