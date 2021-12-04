Halls Deli Cuban Café hosts event to raise funds for retired K-9s

The Boss Legacy raises money to help pay for the medical care of retired law enforcement, military and service dogs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An organization in Tennessee is helping retired police dogs after service.

It started with a dog named Boss. He got cancer shortly after he retired so now "the boss legacy" has chapters across the country.

"This is Kelly, she's one of the dogs we sponsor, we just try to make it easier on the handler because the dog really is a family member to them and we don't want to make them reach into their pockets and take care of the dog when we're able to step in and help," said Nathan Staphey, president of "THEBOSSLEGACY" in TN.