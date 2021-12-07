Happy New Year! Here are some New Year's events in East Tennessee

People across East Tennessee are going to gather and welcome 2022 in on New Year's Eve!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Out with the old and in with the new! As the year comes to an end, people across East Tennessee are planning to gather and welcome the start of 2022. Some are planning to gather in cities and stop by bars, while others are planning family-friendly events.

Whether you're looking to explore the city on New Year's night or if you want to watch the ball drop surrounded by friends, there are events you can go to! We prepared a list of events and the counties they're in below:

Sevier County

33rd Annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show in Gatlinburg (starts at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Gatlinburg Space Needle): For the 34th straight year, Gatlinburg will usher in the new year with its annual event, otherwise known as the "Best New Year's Eve Show in the South." The event will specifically be at traffic light #8 in the Space Needle area.

Knox County

New Year's Eve at the Sunsphere (9 p.m. Dec. 31 at World's Fair Park): A class New Year's classic, this is the event many people will go to in Knoxville. It starts at 9 p.m. at World's Fair Park and includes food trucks, free activities, music from a DJ and live performances. At midnight, the new year's ball will drop from the Sunsphere.

New Year's at Noon (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Farragut Community Center): Not everyone wants to stay up until midnight to celebrate New Year's! Instead, families can celebrate New Year's at noon at the Farragut Community Center. There, they can enjoy dancing, snacks and child-friendly drinks. Pre-registration is required.