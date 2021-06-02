Happy Pride Month! | Knoxville Pride events go digital with yoga, bingo, poems and comedy

Knox County's committee of the Tennessee Equality Project moved to a digital platform for 2021 with comedy, poetry and yoga planned.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Instead of crowds and streets filled with rainbows, Pride Month events in Knoxville are moving to a digital platform for 2021.

Officials with the Knox County committee of the Tennessee Equality Project said city regulations made it difficult to prepare for some events and get permits for them. They also said many event spaces were booked before they had a chance to adapt to changes in COVID-19 restrictions.

The events are called "2021 Digifest" and include opportunities for several different experiences. They are listed below:

Organizers release official schedules of events on their Facebook page.

They are planning to have smaller-scale in-person events in late 2021 or early 2022. They also said the next Pridefest has already been booked for October 2022.

Since 2006, Knox Pride has organized an annual “Pridefest” to provide a safe platform for the LGBTQ+ community to stand together in solidarity and love.

In 2020, the effects of COVID-19 forced Knox Pride to postpone in-person events.