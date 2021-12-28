Health organizations team up for "Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic" on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8

Families will have a chance to start the new year with a COVID-19 vaccine, protecting against the spread of the coronavirus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families will have a chance to start out the new year with a COVID-19 vaccine in early January with a large vaccine clinic on Jan.7 and Jan. 8.

The East Tennessee Children's Hospital and the Knox County Health Department partnered to sponsor Knoxville's first "Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic" in the Jacob Building, near Zoo Knoxville.

The main focus of the event will be to provide vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old. Officials said they picked the location because the parents would likely be families with Zoo Knoxville and the Muse, which are near the planned clinic.

Although officials said the event will focus on giving vaccines for children, the entire family will be able to line up and get vaccinated or receive a booster shot.

Pediatricians and other medical professions will be on-site, according to a release from officials. Gift cards will be given out along with boxes of food which include free hams, according to officials. Children will also be able to play games and receive items in the 'Vaccine Bucks Store.'

People will also be able to place their names in a bicycle and helmet giveaway.

Participants will not need to schedule an appointment, but children under 16 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent.

On Jan. 7, the event will last from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. And on Jan. 8, the clinic will run from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. The times were scheduled to accompany working parents, according to officials.