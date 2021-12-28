Health protocols take center stage at Nashville's New Year's Eve bash

The event is happening just as Nashville and the country is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases and seeing more of the Omicron variant.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration is just a few days away. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation has safety protocols in place for the public and those working putting together the event.

NCVC said its concern about the Omicron variant is very high, but it's monitoring the Covid-19 variant and making changes to the protocol as needed.

“We go into our live broadcast with the Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and several special guests. We’re expecting a lot of those 'only in Nashville' moments for this event," Andrea Arnold, Chief Public Affairs Officer for NCVC said.

The stage is almost set for those very Nashville moments expected at the New Year's Eve event, and a big crowd is expected at the big party on Friday.

“Safety always with our events is most important,” Arnold said.

That means safety protocols for everyone to follow, including those who plan to come to the event.

“We are requiring a negative test taken 48 hours prior. The 30th or the 31st. A monitor test if you can bring that. We will allow you to show a vaccination card in lieu of that. And masks are encouraged for the general public,” Arnold said

It also includes safety protocols for the crew working to put together the event.

“Just taking stricter protocols within our staff working and production crew... you see behind me working. We’re doing daily testing of them. So we’re taking it extremely serious,” Arnold said.

NCVC said it's working with health officials, saying and changes to protocols will be promoted on the NCVC website and social media pages “Visit Music City.”

“So if you’re planning to come down and join the event, we ask that it will be good practice to follow us, just so you’ll be aware of the latest information and any changes. And check our website before coming down,” Arnold said.

This will be the first time NCVC will be doing a 5-hour live broadcast for New Year's Eve. The gate opens at 4:30pm CT on Friday, and there will be several live pre-show events.