Here's a list of which fairs across East Tennessee have been canceled

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fairs are a summertime staple, but because of COVID-19 many of them have been canceled this year across East Tennessee.
But, a few counties are still hosting fairs as planned or with some restrictions. Here's a list of where things stand right now. We will continue to update this information.
Canceled:
- Tennessee Valley Fair - Rescheduled to Sept. 10-19, 2021
- Tennessee State Fair - Plans are being made for activities people can still participate in despite concerns about COVID-19
- Appalachian Fair - Rescheduled for Aug. 23-28, 2021
- Anderson County Fair - Originally July 13-18
- Cocke County A&I Fair - Originally July 20-25
- Green County Fair - Originally July 27-Aug. 2
- Jefferson County Fair - Originally Aug. 11-15
- Scott County Fair - Rescheduled for July 28-Aug. 1, 2021
- Cumberland County Fair - Originally Aug. 24-29
Still happening as planned:
- Claiborne County Fair - Scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 5
- Sevier County Fair - Scheduled for Sept. 1-7
- Morgan County Fair
With modifications:
- Fentress County Agricultural Fair canceled many of its large events that were scheduled to be held in June including the Pullin’ On The Mtn Truck & Tractor Pull, The Arnold Wright Memorial Walking Horse Show, and The Demolition Derby & Fireworks Show.