x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

events

Here's a list of which fairs across East Tennessee have been canceled

Some counties are still planning to continue as scheduled or with some modifications.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fairs are a summertime staple, but because of COVID-19 many of them have been canceled this year across East Tennessee.

But, a few counties are still hosting fairs as planned or with some restrictions. Here's a list of where things stand right now. We will continue to update this information.

Canceled:

  • Tennessee Valley Fair - Rescheduled to Sept. 10-19, 2021
  • Tennessee State Fair - Plans are being made for activities people can still participate in despite concerns about COVID-19
  • Appalachian Fair - Rescheduled for Aug. 23-28, 2021
  • Anderson County Fair - Originally July 13-18
  • Cocke County A&I Fair - Originally July 20-25
  • Green County Fair - Originally July 27-Aug. 2
  • Jefferson County Fair - Originally Aug. 11-15
  • Scott County Fair - Rescheduled for July 28-Aug. 1, 2021
  • Cumberland County Fair - Originally Aug. 24-29

Still happening as planned:

  • Claiborne County Fair - Scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 5
  • Sevier County Fair - Scheduled for Sept. 1-7 
  • Morgan County Fair

With modifications:

  • Fentress County Agricultural Fair canceled many of its large events that were scheduled to be held in June including the Pullin’ On The Mtn Truck & Tractor Pull, The Arnold Wright Memorial Walking Horse Show, and The Demolition Derby & Fireworks Show.

RELATED: 2020 Tennessee State Fair canceled for health concerns

RELATED: The Tennessee Valley Fair is canceled for this year