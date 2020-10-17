Highliners perform at SkyLift Park in Gatlinburg — over 100 feet in the air

Anyone who looked up into the sky in Gatlinburg on Saturday may have seen people walking across the sky, on a slackline.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Is it a bird, is it a plane? Nope — it's a group of professional highline walkers.

The Gatlinburg SkyLift is hosting the "SkyWalk" Saturday and Sunday when a professional highline group will walk across the valley next to the SkyBridge. They will make their way across it on a two-inch-wide line of nylon webbing hoisted 100 feet in the air.

Highlining is different from tightrope-walking because highlines are rigged at lower tensions, which gives the rope more dynamic movement. It swings, bounces and moves in the air more than a traditional tightrope, according to officials.

Performances are scheduled at select times throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. Announcers will also be available to talk about the steps walkers take to stay safe as they venture across the valley.