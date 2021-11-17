Historically Black fraternity celebrates 110th Founders' Day in East Knoxville

Wednesday marked the 110th Founders' Day for Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity founded at Howard University in Washington D.C.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People gathered in East Knoxville Wednesday night to celebrate the founding of a historically Black fraternity, more than a century ago.

It was the 110th Founders' Day for Omega Psi Phi. The fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington D.C. and the Knoxville chapter held a celebration at the Magnolia Café to mark the fraternity's several decades of service.

Current members and alumni stopped by at the event, with dancing and food to celebrate Founders' Day.

"Just trying to reach out and be friends to the community, we want to do that for the next 110 years," said Sam McKenzie, a district representative who attended the event.