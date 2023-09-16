HoLa Festival kicks off in Knoxville on second day of Hispanic Heritage Month

Diverse cultures of Latin America are celebrated by inviting the community to share in live music, dancing, food and drinks and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Food, dancing, artifacts and music can be traced back to 24 different Hispanic countries at the 23rd annual HoLa Festival.

The festival returned to the World's Fair Park where the rich and diverse cultures of Latin America are celebrated by inviting the community to share in live music, dancing, food and drinks, craft vendors and educational activities for children.

"It's one of the most beloved festivals that we have throughout the year. It's very loved by everybody," Pedro Tomas, HoLa Festival director, said. "You're not going to just see Latinos here. You're going to see the entire community come out from all sorts of different lifestyles."

Angela Masini was at the event selling coffee, the beans coming from her family's farm in Puerto Rico that has been passed down through four generations. She has been a part of HoLa Fest since it first began in Knoxville.

"Every country has its own very unique personality and its own subculture," she said. "So I really like to talk to people and exchange ideas and listen to unique music, I love all of it."

Masini said that she will continue to spread Puerto Rican heritage at the festival as long as they have her.