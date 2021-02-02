HoLa Hora Latina to celebrate 'Día de los Muertos' with an exhibit on Nov. 5

It's set to open on Friday in the Emporium for the Arts on Gay Street from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, people are celebrating "Día de los Muertos" or "Day of the Dead."

It's practiced mainly in Mexico, but also in other Latin American countries starting November 1 through November 2.

In honor of the holiday, HoLa Hora Latina will hold an exhibit for Mexican artist Héctor Saldivar.

Organizers said the "Day of the Dead" is a joyous celebration of loved ones who have passed on to another world.

Along with the artwork, the exhibit will also have pan de muerto, sugar skulls, and chicken tamales.