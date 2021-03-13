HonorAir Flight 30 scheduled for Oct. 6 to honor East TN women veterans

The flight will leave Knoxville at around 9 a.m. for Washington D.C. and will return to the city at around 8 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir will take to the skies once again in October, for Flight 30.

They announced that they will take off on Oct. 6, at 9 a.m. It will carry more than 130 East Tennessee women veterans to visit Washington D.C. and a memorial built in the city. They will include veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Then, they will return to Knoxville at around 8 p.m. The flight is meant to honor the veterans.