Horse Haven of Tennessee to host Fall Harvest Fest on Saturday with pumpkin patch and pony rides

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Anyone looking for something to do over the weekend will be able to trot over to Horse Haven of Tennessee for the third annual Fall Harvest Fest.

The event features a craft fair, a pumpkin patch, pony rides and live entertainment from Jacob Covell, a musician. There will also be a silent auction with two food trucks available for anyone who heads to the festival with an empty stomach.

The event will be at Horse Haven of Tennessee, located at 2477 Ford Road, from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. Admission costs $10 per carload.

It is also in place of the organization's previous event called "Boo at the Barn."