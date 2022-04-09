Horse Haven Spring Fling event features craft fair, farmer's market and food

Attendees will also be able to meet the horses during an open barn.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Families looking for something to do over the weekend will find plenty of fun at Horse Haven of Tennessee's 2022 Spring Fling on Saturday.

The event includes a craft fair and a farmer's market, where people will be able to shop locally for many kinds of interesting and unique items. There will also be vendors serving food so families can grab a quick bite for lunch, along with a tack sale for anyone looking to pick up some new accessories for their own horses.

Older attendees will also be able to try specialty cocktails by Dripping Springs Vodka. People will also be able to meet the horses of Horse Haven during an open barn event.

The event is free and starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It will go until 3 p.m. at 2477 Ford Road. More than 40 vendors signed up to participate in the event. Organizers also said that the event will go on rain or shine.