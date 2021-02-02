Hot air balloons to fill Dandridge sky during weekend balloon festival

The Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday with balloon rides, a wine garden, and tons of family fun.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Dandridge's skyline may get some new colors over the weekend during the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest. The event kicks off Saturday with fun for the whole family.

Food trucks will be available over the weekend for anyone who wants to enjoy a meal while soaring through the air in a hot air balloon. There will also be a kid's fair and craft vendors, along with live bands providing entertainment. There will also be a wine garden and an antique tractor show.

Gates open at 1 p.m. each day over the weekend before the festival formally kicks off at 2 p.m. Then, the fun concludes at 8 p.m. with a nightly "Balloon Glow."

The festival is located at 295 West Dumplin Valley Road in Dandridge. One-day tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 for children, or families can get weekend tickets. They are $20 for adults and $15 for children.

A tethered ride in a hot air balloon costs $20, while untethered rides cost $250 per passenger for an hourlong ride. Regular wine garden tasting tickets also cost $20.

A $120 "Elevated Experience" ticket is also available which includes food, one and an elevated view of the festival with seating.