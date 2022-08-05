Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

According to a press release, the festival will include a bird banding demonstration.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!

The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the festival will include a bird banding demonstration, a behind-the-scenes look at how scientists capture birds, how they are banded, and why banding is important. Certified master bander Mark Armstrong will weigh, measure, band and talk about the birds before allowing one person in each group to release the bird.

Ijams officials said the bird banding is scheduled in 30-minute appointments starting at 7 a.m. with the last appointment being at 12:30 p.m. Hummingbirds are most active in the early morning, so your best chance to see a hummingbird being banded is during the earlier appointments.

Attendees will also have opportunities to meet and learn about some of the animals, including birds of prey, that call Ijams home, naturalist-guided “Nature Nerd” hikes, educational booths and activities for kids and adults, dipnetting with Ijams educators, and more.

Ijams officials said tickets should be purchased in advance by choosing one of the 30-minute appointments. Tickets are $10 for adults (current Ijams members receive a $2 discount) and $5 for children ages 2-12). Children under 2 are free. If appointment slots are still available on the day of the festival, tickets will be sold at the festival entrance at the Ijams Homesite.

Ijams is also offering a Bird Nerd Speaker Series led by naturalist, author and artist Stephen Lyn Bales leading up to the festival.

Programs for ages 10+ include:

The Mystery of Monarchs: Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m.

Identifying Local Birds of Prey: Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m.

The Hidden Wonders of Hummingbirds: Aug. 11 from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets for each talk are $8 per person.