Ijams Nature Center gives people chance to jam out at 'Jamfest'

The event features six local bands and lasted into the night on Saturday in Ijams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is known for many things: winding trails surrounded by lush greenery, streams filled with life and Saturday night they had one more thing to offer visitors — some great jams!

They hosted Jamfest Saturday evening, hosting six local bands to perform outdoors on the visitor center's lawn. Food trucks filled the area, giving people a chance to enjoy a meal while listening to local music. The Ijams beer garden was also open.

Bands played from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. The full lineup is listed below:

5-5:45: Sam's Town

6-6:45: Skyway 61

7-7:45: Eric Caldwell & The Cruise Control

8-8:45: Civil Strife

9-9:45: Red Vinyl Gypsies

10-10:45: Autumn Reflections

Tickets were limited to 200 guests and people were encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to lay on. They were $15 to attend. Pets were allowed as long as they were kept on a leash, and no outside alcohol was allowed.