The fair will include concerts, rides, food, competitions and more. It will also follow local health and safety guidelines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After missing out on in-person fun last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Valley Fair will make a return in September.

Organizers announced that the 101st Tennessee Valley Fair will be held from September 10 through September 19. During that time, crowds will be able to enjoy 10 days of concerts, rides, food, competitions and more. The fair is meant to showcase East Tennessee heritage, agriculture and the arts.

Ticket sales will begin in mid-to-late June, according to a post on social media. Gate prices will be $10 for adults, and $8 for children and seniors, according to officials.

Parking will also cost $10 and group ticket sales are available, according to officials.

Concert announcements will also begin in mid-to-late June, officials said.

Last year, the Tennessee Valley Fair offered virtual events and to-go carnival food to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. No outside food and drinks, weapons, pets, selfie sticks or non-clear bags will be allowed on the fairgrounds this year.