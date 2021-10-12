It's beginning to look a lot like the 2021 Knoxville Christmas Extravaganza!

Half of the proceeds will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, helping ensure patients there have a chance to enjoy the holidays too. One organizer said that the hospital has a special place in her heart.

"My son, he was about 5 months old. We took him into the ER and he wasn't feeling well," said Jennifer Stafford, an organizer of the extravaganza. "They did a flu test on him, and he turned blue. We stayed for 3 days just to make sure he was okay, but it was just a freak accident that he went through. And if we had been anywhere else, like a walk-in clinic or anything like that, I can't imagine what would have happened."