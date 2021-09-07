It's Farragut-style Fun! | Music Fest kicks off with live music, free food and drinks

More than 24 musicians played rock, country and blues during the event on Friday, with continued performances on Saturday.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Anyone looking for something to do over the weekend will be able to have a blast with their whole family during Music Fest at West End on Friday and Saturday.

The event is held in the West End Shopping Center, just south of Farragut High School. There, merchants and vendors showcased their products and services to crowds of attendees. Over 24 musicians also played at the shopping center according to a release from officials, giving people a chance to dance to rock, country or blues.

Activities for children are provided during the festival while adults can sip beverages and enjoy bands like Mystic Rhythm Tribe, Bonfire Blue and Few Miles On.

A bicycle obstacle course will also be available Saturday afternoon, provided by Echelon Bikes. People can bring their bicycles and helmets for a free bike inspection and a chance to try out the course between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.