It's the great pumpkin! | Giant pumpkin festival kicks off in Fentress County

ALLARDT, Tenn. — Fall is officially here! That means crisp winds are coming in, leaves are starting to fall and pumpkins are growing big and strong. Some are growing bigger than others.

The 30th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival and Weigh-Off kicked off on Saturday in Fentress County. At 10 a.m. officials kicked off the festival by presenting the 2021 Great Pumpkin Festival King and Queen. Before that, participants had the chance to take part in a pumpkin run, ranging from a 10K to a 1-mile fun run.

During the event, officials also weighed pumpkins to find out which was the biggest of them all. First place took home $2,000, while $100 was given to the owner of the prettiest pumpkin.

Other fruits and vegetables were also weighed, with prizes for the biggest of them all. The person with the biggest watermelon took home $1,000, while the person with the heaviest green squash won $500.

At 3 p.m. participants had the chance to march in the annual pumpkin festival parade. Officials said it was one of the largest parades of the year for Fentress County.