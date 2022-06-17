Ijams Jamfest 2022 will be on Saturday with local bands, food and drinks

The Ijams Jamfest will start at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to rest on after rocking out!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville may hear rock music echo through the woods on Saturday, as local bands sing for the Ijams Jamfest on Saturdaty.

The festival brings together East Tennessee bands and families so people can enjoy jamming out in the great outdoors at Ijams Nature Center. It starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. with four local bands.

Originally, five bands were set to perform. However, the Screaming Phantoms will not be able to perform because of an illness, according to organizers. The other bands that will perform are listed below.

Eric Caldwell & The Cruise Control — 5 p.m. through 5:45 p.m.

Quartjar — 6 p.m. through 6:45 p.m.

Civil Strife — 7 p.m. through 7:45 p.m.

Red Vinyl Gypsies — 8 p.m. through 8:45 p.m.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. However, children under 10 years old will be able to get in for free. No coolers or outside alcohol will be allowed during the festival.

Food will be available from food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will also be open for anyone who wants a drink. People will also be able to buy merchandise to support Ijams and local bands. Anyone who wants to go to the event can buy tickets online.