Free RAM clinic to welcome patients in East Knoxville starting Jan. 13

The free clinic will last from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 and will offer free medical services. Patients may also need to choose between dental and vision services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville on Jan. 13 to provide free medical services for anyone who needs them.

The event will last until Jan. 15 at 11 a.m., according to RAM's website. They will welcome patients at the Jacob Building and will provide free dental, vision and medical services on a first-come, first-served basis.

They also said due to time constraints, patients may need to choose between dental and vision services. However, they said medical services will be offered to every patient attending the clinic.

Some of the specific services they offer include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

Patients will need to go through a COVID-19 question screening before entering the clinic. No ID will be required to access services, organizers said.

They said anyone who wants services, especially dental services, should arrive as early as possible. They said the patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 12, and it will remain open throughout the duration of the clinic.

They said clinic doors usually open at around 6 a.m. The Jacob Building is located at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue.

They said that since RAM was founded in 1985, they served more than 88,500 people and provided free care worth more than $181.5 million.

Anyone who wants to volunteer with RAM should reach out to them at 865-579-1530 or online. They said they are still looking for licensed dental, medical and vision professionals as well as general support volunteers to help patients through the clinic and to set up and tear down the clinic.