Jazz Tuesdays to return to Market Square in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Market Square will be treated to a month of jazz music every Tuesday night in September.

Jazz Tuesdays are returning after taking July and August off. The event is part of Knoxville's Concerts on the Square.

Performances will happen each Tuesday night between 7 to 9 p.m. Here's the lineup for September:

Sept. 5 – Larry Vincent Quartet

– Larry Vincent Quartet Sept. 12 – Denin Koch Quartet

– Denin Koch Quartet Sept. 19 – Scott Simmerman & Friends

– Scott Simmerman & Friends Sept. 26 – Shawn Turner & Pinky Ring

September will also feature the final installment of Variety Thursdays with Square Dancing on the Square. That event takes place the night of Sept. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The city said people should bring their own chairs. Seating space will be on a first-come, first-served basis.