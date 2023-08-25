Jazz Tuesdays to return to Market Square in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Market Square will be treated to a month of jazz music every Tuesday night in September.
Jazz Tuesdays are returning after taking July and August off. The event is part of Knoxville's Concerts on the Square.
Performances will happen each Tuesday night between 7 to 9 p.m. Here's the lineup for September:
- Sept. 5 – Larry Vincent Quartet
- Sept. 12 – Denin Koch Quartet
- Sept. 19 – Scott Simmerman & Friends
- Sept. 26 – Shawn Turner & Pinky Ring
September will also feature the final installment of Variety Thursdays with Square Dancing on the Square. That event takes place the night of Sept. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The city said people should bring their own chairs. Seating space will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The city said parking in city-owned garages will be free after 6 p.m. You can learn more at this link.