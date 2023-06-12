Knoxville to host community celebrations for Juneteenth

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission will present the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Parade and March on Monday, June 19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be hosting several community celebrations for Juneteenth.

Presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission, the Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Parade and March will kick off on Monday, June 19. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the Chilhowee Park Midway (3300 E. Magnolia Avenue), continue down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and conclude at Dr. Walter Hardy Park, site of the Party at Hardy.

MLK Jr. Avenue and cross streets will be closed along the parade route from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mayor Indya Kincannon, city of Knoxville staff members and members of the city council will join in the parade.

There will also be several other celebrations happening in Knoxville for Juneteenth:

25th Anniversary Alex Haley Statue Dedication Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. at the Haley Heritage Square Beck Cultural Exchange Center hosts this “Tribute to America’s Storyteller” including community members, artists and members of the Alex Haley family.

Juneteenth 2023: A Celebration Rooted in History Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave. Rooted East Knox hosts food, demonstrations, educational workshops, art and family portrait sessions with Jalynn Baker Photography.

Juneteenth Ride at The Bottom Monday, June 19, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Bottom Knox, 2340 E. Magnolia Ave. The Bottom and Two Bikes host a special Juneteenth bike ride, beginning at the bookstore, traveling past East Knoxville landmarks and returning to The Bottom for a fish fry and vintage market.

Heritage Exhibit and Village Market Monday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave. Beck presents a special Juneteenth exhibit and hosts a live broadcast with WBIR Channel 10.

The Crown Pitch Competition Monday, June 19, 6 p.m. at the Old City Performing Arts Center, 111 State St. Four black women entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to judges for the chance to win in $5,000, plus resources and mentoring. Hosted by The Women LLC and Shora Foundation.



City of Knoxville said city offices will be closed on Monday, June 19. This will be the first year that Juneteenth is a paid holiday for city employees after the city council voted to approve Juneteenth to Knoxville's paid holidays in 2022.

Trash and recycling services will run on a regular schedule. The City’s Solid Waste Facility (1033 Elm Street) will be closed Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19. It will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, June 20.

City Recreation Centers, including the Knoxville Arts Center, will be closed and not holding summer camp sessions on June 19. The City’s outdoor pools – Inskip and Ed Cothren – will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Knoxville Area Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, June 19.

On May 5 of this year, Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into a law that would recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday. All state offices will also close on June 19 to celebrate the holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the United States.