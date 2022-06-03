Dragon boats will sail at The Cove at Concord Park Saturday during KARM Dragon Boat Festival

The 18th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival will bring out corporate and community teams to race 41-foot-long dragon boats.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teams of paddlers will climb into 41-foot-long dragon boats on Saturday, racing in Tennessee's waterways during the 18th Annual KARM Dragon Boat Festival.

During the festival, community and corporate teams will compete for a variety of awards. They will kick off from The Cove at Concord Park, starting at 8 a.m. The event is expected to continue until 4 p.m.

There will also be music and food during the event, helping create a competitive atmosphere so the teams of dragon boat riders can speed through the water. Teams will be made up of 20 paddlers.

The event is one of Knox Area Rescue Ministries' largest fundraisers. Anyone who wants to race in the event can call 865-230-3398 to see if there is still room.