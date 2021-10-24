Kevin Costner appears at 2021 Knoxville Buddy Walk at World's Fair Park

The event is meant to raise money to support families as well as Down's Syndrome education and awareness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of people showed up for the 2021 Knoxville Buddy Walk Drive-Thru event, which raises funds for Down Syndrome awareness and education. Among the attendees was also a familiar face that some people may have recognized from the movies.

Kevin Costner appeared at the event and met with fans of his movies, such as Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves and The Bodyguard. He took pictures and spoke with other attendees of the event.

Around 1,000 people were expected to participate in the event, according to officials. They said it would be the largest Down Syndrome event of the year, and also said it was the primary source of funding for the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

The event was free for attendees, but they could choose to register for $10 and receive a t-shirt.

There were also activities for children and families including inflatables, crafts and games. Food trucks also attended the event, including Gypsy Kitchen and Rocky Top Snoballs.

It was held from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Sunday at World's Fair Park.