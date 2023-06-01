Kid A' Riffic Fun in the Park event series to return on June 7

The event brings hands-on crafts and activities by Knoxville departments to different parks every Wednesday in June and into July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event hosted at different parks during June and July is set to return on June 7. It's hosted by the City of Knoxville and gives children a chance to enjoy hands-on crafts and activities provided by city departments.

It's named "Kid A'Riffic Fun in the Park" and is held from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. in a different park each week. The event series gives children a chance to play games and make fun memories over summer vacation, and it's totally free for families.

A schedule of different parks where the event will be held is available below.