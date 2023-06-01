Kid A' Riffic Fun in the Park event series to return on June 7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event hosted at different parks during June and July is set to return on June 7. It's hosted by the City of Knoxville and gives children a chance to enjoy hands-on crafts and activities provided by city departments.
It's named "Kid A'Riffic Fun in the Park" and is held from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. in a different park each week. The event series gives children a chance to play games and make fun memories over summer vacation, and it's totally free for families.
A schedule of different parks where the event will be held is available below.
- June 7: Fountain City Park, 117 Hotel Rd (Please park in the lots that have a Kid A'Riffic Parking sign)
- June 14: Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave (including a Touch-A-Truck event)
- June 21: Safety City of Knoxville, 165 S. Concord St.
- June 28: Fort Kid, 1049 World’s Fair Park Dr
- July 12: Ijams, 2915 Island Home Park
- July 19: Lakeshore Park, 5930 Lyons View Pike
- July 26: World’s Fair Park