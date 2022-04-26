Knoxville Kid A’ Riffic Fun in the Park free summer events start June 1

The free events happen Wednesdays in June and July and will include games, activities and crafts for kids ages 2 to 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for something fun and free to do with the kids this summer? Kid A' Riffic Fun in the Park is returning to Knoxville this summer!

The city of Knoxville will host outdoor events in eight different city parks on Wednesdays in June and July from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events will include free games, activities and crafts for kids ages 2 to 12.

Kid A' Riffic kicks off on June 1 at Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville.

June 1 - Ijams Nature Center, 2915 Island Home Avenue

June 8 - Lakeshore Park, 6410 S. Northshore Drive

June 15 - Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Road

June 22 - Botanical Gardens, 2743 Wimpole Avenue (This event will be a 'Touch-a-Truck')

June 29 - Fountain City Park, 117 Hotel Road

July 13 - Baker Creek Preserve, 3700 Lancaster Drive

July 20 - World's Fair Park Festival Lawn

July 27 - Inskip Park, 4204 Bruhin Road