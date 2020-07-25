x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

events

Kids reel in memories and catch fish at Farragut youth fishing rodeo Saturday morning

Prizes were awarded for catching the most fish and for catching the biggest fish, in each age group.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Kids in Farragut could catch fish and reel in memories Saturday morning, during the annual Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo at Anchor Park.

It was the 36th year that Farragut held the event, where kids lined up along the shore at specific spots and spent an hour catching fish. The rodeo was limited to 50 kids per session, with two different sessions available. Kids could catch fish between 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. or between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The event was open to kids 12 years old and under. Organizers said that they were able to host the event similar to how it was handled in previous years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everybody's really anxious to do anything that seems normal, so I think it's been a beautiful thing to be able to put on an event that's pretty close to previous years," Wendy Smith said, a public relations coordinator for Farragut. "And the weather cooperated this year, so it's just been a really great morning for all."

Prizes were awarded for catching the most fish and for catching the biggest fish, in each age group. Officials said winners will be announced on social media, and that prizes will be mailed out.
Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo
Other event by Visit Farragut and Town of Farragut on Saturday, July 25 2020 with 183 people interested and 25 people going.
Facebook

RELATED: 3 teens spend 7 HOURS reeling in 700 POUND tuna off the coast of Portland

RELATED: 'Fish of a lifetime' | St. Louis angler catches 112 pound catfish on Mississippi River

RELATED: "It's more than just a big fish" | Hamilton Co. man reels in 103-pound blue catfish