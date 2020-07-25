Kids reel in memories and catch fish at Farragut youth fishing rodeo Saturday morning

Prizes were awarded for catching the most fish and for catching the biggest fish, in each age group.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Kids in Farragut could catch fish and reel in memories Saturday morning, during the annual Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo at Anchor Park.

It was the 36th year that Farragut held the event, where kids lined up along the shore at specific spots and spent an hour catching fish. The rodeo was limited to 50 kids per session, with two different sessions available. Kids could catch fish between 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. or between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The event was open to kids 12 years old and under. Organizers said that they were able to host the event similar to how it was handled in previous years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think everybody's really anxious to do anything that seems normal, so I think it's been a beautiful thing to be able to put on an event that's pretty close to previous years," Wendy Smith said, a public relations coordinator for Farragut. "And the weather cooperated this year, so it's just been a really great morning for all."

Prizes were awarded for catching the most fish and for catching the biggest fish, in each age group. Officials said winners will be announced on social media, and that prizes will be mailed out.