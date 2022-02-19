"Kitten Around" feline comedy show starts Saturday evening at Scruffy's Cafe

The cat café in downtown Knoxville is partnering with a comedy group to bring "Kitten Around" — a feline comedy show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Scruffy's Cafe in downtown Knoxville is promising people and felines alike a hilarious time Saturday evening. They are partnering with a comedy group to bring "Kitten Around," a show that starts at 7 p.m.

The comedy group, Tiny Stage Comedy, was created by Rowan Young and Emaleigh Kierstin. With the help of a Maryville tree service, they found a small stage and painted it purple. They bring it to shows, helping elevate their performance.

Scruffy's Cafe partners with Young-Williams Animal Center to bring adoptable cats to their coffee shops. Visitors can stop by and enjoy fresh coffee while petting felines.