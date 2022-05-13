Knoshville: Jewish food festival kicks off in West Knoxville on Sunday

"Nosh" is a Yiddish word that means "to snack or nibble," and people will be able to snack on Jewish cuisine during Knoshville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville will want to bring their appetites during a unique event on Sunday in West Knoxville.

It's called Knoshville, named after the Yiddish word "nosh." The word means "to snack or nibble," and the event will feature Jewish delicacies that people across the city will be able to try.

They include favorites like challah, Bundt cakes as well as bagels and lox. However, there will also be less familiar treats that people can try like kugel, rugalach and shakshuka — a dish that includes poached eggs in a sauce of tomatoes, olive oil, onion and garlic.

There will also be plenty of Jewish art, music and crafts for families to enjoy in between their snacking.