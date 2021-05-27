"It doesn't happen overnight" | Knox Asian Fest to kick off last weekend of August

Knox Asian Fest will be on August 28 at World's Fair Park from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian Fest kicks off the last weekend of August and groups are getting ready to show off their country's culture.

There will be nine different countries featured at World's Fair Park. The event will include a festival passport where people can stamp the countries they visited, learning about different cultures along the way. The festival is known for its grand performances and its wide menu of different kinds of foods.

"Everyone gets really excited," said Julia Connatser, leader of the Thailand booth. "They want to make sure they're fit on the outfit, that they're going to be in the parade. Everybody wants to bring the best of the look."

The Knox Asian Fest doesn't happen overnight. It takes preparation and planning before people can stop by World's Fair Park for Asian delicacies and to learn about the different cultures of different countries

"It's not just about beautiful fabrics accented with extraordinary jewels and gems," said Connatser. "Community, education in our community, friendship and so much more."

Connatser moved to the U.S. several years ago and said it did not feel like work to put on a show for the Knox Asian Fest. Instead, she said she is happy to show people her culture.

"It doesn't feel like work to do this," she said. "It is my pleasure to do this."

It will be the ninth annual Knox Asian Festival. There will be performance art that includes traditional Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese and Phillippine dance and music.

There will also be an Asian Film Festival at Central Cinema on August 27, where they will show Far East Deep South the Taiwan documentary Pakadavai and also The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, a documentary about Studio Ghibli.