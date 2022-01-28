Knox Co. Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids at Muse Knoxville on Monday

Organizers said anyone who gets vaccinated during the clinic will be able to play in Muse Knoxville for free.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Children and adults will have a chance to get vaccinated and have some fun on Monday at a vaccine clinic at Muse Knoxville.

The Knox County Health Department is working with the museum to organize the vaccine clinic. They said people will be able to get their first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic, and they will also be able to get booster shots. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, but only the Pfizer vaccine will be available for people under 18 years old.

Anyone who gets vaccinated during the event will also be able to get into the museum for free. At the museum, visitors will be able to play with an augmented reality sandbox and explore a book nook, all while learning about airflow and the circulatory system in an "A-Mazing Airways" exhibit.

The vaccine clinic starts at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31 and will end at 12 p.m.